Fugitive nabbed from Malappuram

He converted to another religion and changed his name

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have apprehended a fugitive who had changed his identity and settled in north Kerala in an attempt to evade arrest for heinous crimes, including attempts to murder.

The Chirayinkeezhu police arrested Deepu of Melthonnakkal in connection with an attack on a person in 2018 for allegedly tipping the police off against the drug mafia.

After remaining in hiding in various places, including Gujarat and Karnataka, Deepu, who had converted to Islam and changed his name to Muhammed Ali, relocated to Malappuram two years ago. He had also cut off contact with his relatives and friends in his native place to remain off the police radar.

Despite changing his identity, he continued to remain on the wrong side of the law through his involvement in nefarious activities, including drug trade. His arrest was made with assistance from the Malappuram police.

Deepu, an accomplice of notorious criminal ‘Ottakam’ Rajesh, a key accused in the sensational murder case of Sudheesh at Pothencode in the capital recently, also has several cases registered against him in various police stations.