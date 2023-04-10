ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel surcharge: KSERC to hold public hearing on Wednesday

April 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) will hold a public hearing via video conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday on two petitions filed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for imposing fuel surcharge on electricity bills.

Through the surcharge, the KSEB hopes to recover the additional expenditure incurred by it on power purchases during July-September and October-December 2022.

For the July-September period, the KSEB has sought permission to collect 30 paise per unit as surcharge. For the October-December quarter, the utility is seeking to collect 14 paise per unit.

The petitions can be accessed on www.erckerala.org.

Those who wish to attend the public hearing should give their names and relevant information to the commission secretary through kserc@erckerala.org by 12 noon on Tuesday.

Opinions regarding the KSEB pleas can also be sent by post to The Secretary, Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission, KPFC Bhavanam, C. V. Raman Pillai Road, Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram - 695010. They will be accepted till 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

