Fuel surcharge: KSERC sets a 10 paise ceiling

May 29, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has set 10 paise per unit as the maximum rate of fuel surcharge in a month that can be automatically collected from a consumer by power distribution companies (discom).

The decision is part of an amendment made to the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Determination of Tariff) Regulations for incorporating the requirements of the Electricity (Amendment) Rules passed by the Union Power Ministry.

Balance fuel surcharge, if any, can be carried forward to the next month. But that is subject to the condition that the fuel surcharge recovery during that month does not exceed 10 paise.

Replacing the existing system of fuel surcharges being finalised by the commission after public hearing, the Electricity (Amendment) rules allow discoms (in Kerala’s case, the KSEB) to automatically levy the surcharge on a monthly basis. The commission was asked to prepare a formula for this. After a public hearing on the matter, the commission issued its orders on Monday.

The fuel surcharge adjustment is applicable to all consumers in the State, except domestic consumers with connected load of and below 1000 Watts and having monthly consumption of and below 40 units, and consumers who avail power at green energy tariff.

The discom is also required to get the computed rate of fuel surcharge certified by the Chief Internal Auditor. It should also publish, on its website, the amount collected as surcharge during the previous month and also indicate it separately in the electricity bill.

The commission, however, has made it clear that fuel surcharge petitions related to power purchases up to March 31, 2023 will be governed by the earlier regulation.