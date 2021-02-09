Fuel prices reach a new high in State

Diesel and petrol prices reached a new high as rates were hiked by oil companies on Tuesday after a three-day hiatus.

Petrol prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 36 paise per litre, according to price notifications of State-owned fuel retailers. Prices of petrol and diesel were last hiked by 30 paise each on February 5.

After Tuesday’s hike, a litre of diesel costs ₹83.31 and petrol ₹89.16 in Kerala with slight change in prices in districts. Rates have risen by ₹3.59 per litre for petrol and ₹3.61 for diesel in the first 40 days of 2021.