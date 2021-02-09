Kerala

Fuel prices reach a new high in State

Diesel and petrol prices reached a new high as rates were hiked by oil companies on Tuesday after a three-day hiatus.

Petrol prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 36 paise per litre, according to price notifications of State-owned fuel retailers. Prices of petrol and diesel were last hiked by 30 paise each on February 5.

After Tuesday’s hike, a litre of diesel costs ₹83.31 and petrol ₹89.16 in Kerala with slight change in prices in districts. Rates have risen by ₹3.59 per litre for petrol and ₹3.61 for diesel in the first 40 days of 2021.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 11:34:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/fuel-prices-reach-a-new-high-in-state/article33795857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY