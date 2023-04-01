Fuel, liquor cesses, tax hikes come into effect in the State

April 01, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Social security cesses on fuel and liquor and tax hikes announced in the 2023-24 budget came into effect on Saturday in Kerala, sparking debate anew over Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal’s additional resource mop-up proposals and a ‘black day’ observance by the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

Petrol and diesel cost ₹109.73 and ₹98.53 per litre respectively in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The prices were at ₹107.71 and ₹96.52 on Friday, dealers said. The 2023-24 State budget had announced a ₹2 cess on every litre of petrol/diesel sold in the State.

Liquor prices also shot up on Saturday, but it appears that customers would be paying an additional ₹10 over the hike expected on account of the cess. A senior official of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) attributed this increase to tax commitments on the cess. The government had announced a ₹20 cess on IMFL bottles in the ₹500-₹999 price bracket and a ₹40 cess on the more expensive bottles. But in practice it is ₹30 and ₹50 respectively.

One-time hikes in taxes in the motor vehicle segment, a 20% increase in fair value, various service charges, property tax and building permit fee in local bodies also came into effect from Saturday.

The Opposition will not cooperate with the LDF government’s upcoming anniversary celebrations, Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said on Saturday, slamming the government for burdening the people.

The UDF observed a ‘black day’ across the State, terming the new levies ‘‘unscientific.’‘ Mr. Satheesan led the protests in Ernakulam, while UDF convenere M. M. Hassan led a march from the Martyrs’ Column to the Secretariat. The UDF will persist with its protest until the unjust levies are withdrawn, Mr. Hassan said.

Meanwhile, the fuel cess drew speculations that it would spark an increase in the price of essential commodities and construction materials.

James Vadakkan of the Centre for Consumer Education, Pala, said the road safety cess collected during the past years was not being fully used to improve road safety. “It has now been increased from April 1 and it may in all probability be diverted for paying salaries and pension of the over 5 lakh government officials. The social security cess on fuel will further take a toll on the common man. It is the most regressive form of taxation, affecting ordinary people and the marginalised sections the most,” he said.

Aby Joseph Antony, who is employed at a workshop in Kochi said people are already burdened by GST and a slew of other taxes imposed by the State and Central governments. “This will only lead to widening of the income-expenditure gap, following which ordinary people might have to, in addition, look for alternative sources of income. This will also increase the operational expense of all types of vehicles,” he added.

The fuel cess, the hikes in property tax and fair value of land have led to a cascading effect on the economy of the farming community in Wayanad. Though the cess is ₹2 per litre of petrol and diesel, farmers are forced to cough up much more on transport costs to procure essential commodities and inputs like fertilisers and pesticides, said Prasanth Rajesh, director, Wayanad Coffee Growers Association.

Farmers are faced with the added burden at a time when they are battling a crisis caused by the sharp fall in the production of cash crops, Mr. Rajesh said, urging the government to repeal the hike.