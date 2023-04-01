ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel cess hits farming community in Wayanad hard

April 01, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The cess on petrol and diesel, apart from the increase in property tax and fair value of land, has had a cascading effect on the farming community in Wayanad.

Though the government had imposed a cess of ₹2 per litre of petrol and diesel, farmers were forced to cough up more, thanks to a five-fold increase in transport cost to procure essential commodities and inputs such as fertilisers and pesticides, said Prasanth Rajesh, director, Wayanad Coffee Growers Association.

Maintaining that the farming community was facing a crisis owing to the sharp fall in production of cash crops such as coffee, pepper, and areca nut, Mr. Rajesh urged the government to repeal the hike in fuel prices.

