Fuel cess a challenge to people, says Kunhalikutty

February 14, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State government is challenging the people by declaring that it will not revoke the proposed social security cess on fuel, Deputy Leader of the Opposition P.K. Kunhalikutty has said.

He was opening the valedictory event of the United Democratic Front’s ‘day-and-night protest’ against fuel cess hike, here on Tuesday. “The State government lost thousands of crores of rupees of Goods and Services Tax compensation by not submitting documents on time to the Centre. To cover this up, unjustifiable cess is being imposed on the common people. This will lead to price rise,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

The IUML leader said the people of the State would react to the additional tax burden forced upon them. They had done so in the past, he added. Mr. Kunhalikutty also criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the excessive security deployment around him that was causing hardship to people.