FSSAI to organise ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’ on Friday at NIIST

September 06, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India-Southern Region (FSSAI) is organising a millet festival at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) at Pappanamcode on Friday.

The ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’ is being organised in collaboration with NIIST and the Food Safety department, Government of Kerala. The one-day event features talks by experts, an ‘Eat right talent hunt’ and a millet exhibition and sale.

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the festival. Commissioner of Food Safety V.R. Vinod will preside.

The UN had declared 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’ to highlight and promote millets that have a high nutritional significance.

FSSAI, the country’s apex food regulator, is organising the festival as part of the national-level effort to position India as the global hub of millets.

The event is meant to enable citizens to make healthy food choices by incorporating millets into their diet, according to the FSSAI. It would provide a platform for stakeholders including government, food business operators and consumer organisations to sensitise the public on the importance of millets, it said.