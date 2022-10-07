FSRS embarks on research project on jackfruit varieties

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 07, 2022 20:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Farming Systems Research Station (FSRS) at Sadanandapuram, Kollam, has embarked on a research project to identify and conserve local varieties of jackfruit.

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) station plans to take its research forward with the help of farmers in three southern districts of the State.

The station has asked farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts, to pass on information regarding local jackfruit varieties on the WhatsApp number 8137840196.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus) has been promoted in Kerala as a 'safe food' that is free of pesticides. Various activities have also been undertaken to popularise products made from it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As such, the fruit, which is also the State fruit of Kerala, plays an important role in food security and local varieties need to be conserved, according to the Farming Systems Research Station. The research project has been launched against this backdrop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app