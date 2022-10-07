FSRS embarks on research project on jackfruit varieties

ADVERTISEMENT

The Farming Systems Research Station (FSRS) at Sadanandapuram, Kollam, has embarked on a research project to identify and conserve local varieties of jackfruit.

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) station plans to take its research forward with the help of farmers in three southern districts of the State.

The station has asked farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts, to pass on information regarding local jackfruit varieties on the WhatsApp number 8137840196.

In recent years, jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus) has been promoted in Kerala as a 'safe food' that is free of pesticides. Various activities have also been undertaken to popularise products made from it.

As such, the fruit, which is also the State fruit of Kerala, plays an important role in food security and local varieties need to be conserved, according to the Farming Systems Research Station. The research project has been launched against this backdrop.