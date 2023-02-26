HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FSBI Medal for KUFOS scientist

February 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rajeev Raghavan

Rajeev Raghavan | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Rajeev Raghavan, Assistant Professor at the Department of Fisheries Resource Management, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), has been awarded the prestigious Fisheries Society of British Isles (FSBI) Medal. The FSBI Medal is an annual award given to an early career scientist who is deemed to have made exceptional advances in the study of fish biology and fisheries science in recognition of his/her achievements. Dr. Raghavan is the first person from Asia to receive the award that was instituted in 1999. The medal will be presented at the FSBI 2023 Annual Symposium to be held at the University of Essex in July.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.