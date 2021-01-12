Kerala

Fruit processing training held

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Peruvannamuzhi, Kozhikode, organised a three-day training on fruit processing for members of Kudumbashree units from Balussery, Chelannur, Kunnummal, Panthalayani, Perambra, and Koduvally blocks in the district.

Experts handled classes on processing fruits such as pineapple, jack fruit, mango and papaya, as well as on the procedures for obtaining FSSAI certification, food safety measures, licensing, branding of products and schemes for establishing industry units, a press release said.

