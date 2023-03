March 03, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A fruit garden and eco club (Aaranyakam) were inaugurated at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, on Thursday. It was inaugurated by K. Saji, deputy conservator (social forestry), Alappuzha. On the occasion, students took a green pledge to make the campus eco-friendly. E. Krishnan Namboothiri, principal, KVM College of Arts and Science, presided. Assistant professors Lekshmi and Renjini spoke.