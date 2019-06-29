Fronts share honours in local body bypolls

The Left Democratic Front has won 21, United Democratic Front 17, and the Bharatiya Janata Party five wards in the byelection held in 44 local body wards in 13 districts. An Independent got elected in a ward.

The LDF wrested seven wards from the UDF, the UDF upstaged the LDF in 10 wards, and the BJP ousted the LDF in a ward.

CPI(M) thanks voters

The CPI(M) State secretariat in a statement here thanked voters for giving an impressive win for the LDF in the byelection. Compared to the Lok Sabha elections, the LDF improved its tally in all wards. This was a reply to those who had predicted the rout of the LDF following the setback in the LS elections.

Against govt.: UDF

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran said the bypoll outcome was a straight reflection of the public sentiment against the LDF government. The UDF wrested 10 wards from the LDF. This was proof that the anti-government sentiment that was evident during the Lok Sabha elections was still prevailing.

Growing influence: BJP

The notable win of the BJP in five seats is proof of the growing acceptability to the policies of the Narendra Modi government in the Centre, State BJP president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai said.