Fronts gear up for local body polls

Hectic parleys on over seat-sharing and finalising candidates in Alappuzha

Even though the State Election Commission is yet to notify the dates, major political fronts are gearing up for the upcoming local body polls in the district.

Hectic parleys are on in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing and finalising candidates.

Seats for Mani faction

According to R. Nazar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary and LDF district convener, candidates will be finalised for all seats in the next couple of days. “We have completed seat-sharing and started to announce candidates. Candidates in all seats will be declared in the next two days,” he said.

Mr. Nazar said the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K. Mani, the new entrant to the LDF, had been given adequate seats. “We have given the KC(M) more seats than what it got five years ago while in the UDF. The CPI(M) and other LDF constituents have made compromises in order to give seats to the KC(M) and other new coalition partners,” he said. Mr. Nazar added that the CPI(M) would not give tickets this time to those who had contested local body polls twice in a row.

In the UDF, seat-sharing talks are going on. “An agreement has been reached over 50% of seats. We hope to finalise all candidates by next week. Committees have been formed at panchayat, block, and district levels to resolve any issues regarding selection of candidates,” said C.K. Shaji Mohan, UDF district chairman.

UDF plans

He said the seats contested by the Jose K. Mani faction of the KC(M) in the previous elections would be shared based on winnability. A good number of seats would be given to the KC(M) faction headed by P.J. Joseph, he said.

The BJP-led NDA too is expected to complete seat-sharing and announce its candidates soon. BJP district president M.V. Gopakumar said the NDA’s candidates list would be finalised by November 8.