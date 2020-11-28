Fronts fancy their chances in Sreekariyam

A ward which favoured Independents, the field is wide open this time

Sreekariyam has been some kind of an outlier in the city Corporation, being the only ward in the city Corporation where Independent candidates have won consistently.

In the past three terms, as well as the period before that when it was part of a panchayat area, only Independents have won from this ward. This time though the local co-ordination committee which fields Independents is not putting up candidates, kindling hopes for the three major political fronts.

Former councillor B.Vijayakumar, who was the heart and soul of the committee which used to put up Independent candidates passed away in 2018, after which it became dysfunctional.

In the period from 2010 to 2015, he was a strong presence in the Corporation council taking both the ruling and the opposition fronts to task at various points.

N.S.Lathakumari, a former ASHA and Kudubashree worker, who won as Independent here by 131 votes in 2015, had supported the ruling LDF during much of the term. Now she is part of the LDF campaign team.

LDF candidate Stanly Dcruz says that the front is confident of a win this time, as they had lost out by a slender margin in 2015 and many of those supporting the Independents were with them now.

“Vijayakumar had a personal rapport with the people here and that helped the Independents win consistently. We had come up a close second every time. We will be raising mainly issues of development mainly, especially the construction of a flyover at the congested Sreekariyam junction, for which the government has already sanctioned funds for land acquisition,” says Mr.DCruz.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunil Kumar is a familiar face for the people here, as a newspaper distributor.

“I personally know people in more than 50% of the ward, as I distribute the newspapers here. Even now, I begin my work early in the morning and finish a shorter route before the campaigning starts. I have appointed one more person to distribute newspapers in the rest of the areas. We will be pointing at the lack of development under the previous councillor as part of the campaign,” he says.

Current Cheruvakkal councillor Alathara Anilkumar is the United Democratic Front's candidate here, with his experience being one of the strong points for the front.

“After the first round of campaigning, we feel that things are favourable for us. Vijayakumar had done a lot of good work here, but there has been no continuity for that work under the previous councillor. The UDF has a slew of developmental plans for the ward,” says Mr.Anilkumar.