Fronts facing rebel threat in Palakkad

24 November 2020 20:26 IST

Though many withdrew papers at the last minute, several still remain in fray

Rebel threat is haunting both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the elections to several local bodies in Palakkad. Although many withdrew their nominations at the last minute yielding to the district-level leadership’s intervention, some others remain in the fray jeopardising the chances of the respective fronts they represented till now.

The UDF heaved a sigh of relief in the Chittur Thathamangalam municipality when the Congress rebels withdrew on Monday. The issue was resolved when the Congress leadership yielded to the demand of a section by allowing former chairman K. Madhu to contest under the official banner.

Youth Congress rebel candidates withdrew their nominations along with the official Congress candidate Gopakumar in Chittur. The Congress leadership’s denial of seat to Mr. Madhu on the basis of the party’s decision to bench four-timers had caused the issue there.

But in the Palakkad municipality, all eyes are on Kallepully South (Ward 11) where former Congress municipal party leader K. Bhavadas is contesting as a rebel. He too was denied seat based on the rule. The UDF’s attempts to convince Mr. Bhavadas to withdraw failed as a section of party workers supported his candidature.

Mr. Bhavadas is now the UDF’s main rival in Ward 11, where the fight is four-handed with the LDF, the BJP and the UDF official candidate P.G. Jayaprakash also contesting.

In the Pattambi municipality, the UDF has rebels in seven wards. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major constituent of the UDF, too has rebels in several civic bodies.

CPI contesting alone

In the Mannur grama panchayat, the CPI, a major constituent of the LDF, is fighting it alone. The CPI-CPI(M) difference has made the CPI go it alone in most wards in Mannur. Both parties are contesting under their respective party symbols.

The CPI is contesting alone in six wards in the Vallapuzha panchayat, six wards in the Mannarkkad municipality, eight wards in the Nellaya panchayat, three wards in the Kottopadam panchayat, and six wards in the Kumaramputhur panchayat.

In the Mankara, Keralassery, Elappully and Nallepilly panchayats too the CPI has Independent candidates at least in one ward each.

The BJP is also facing rebel threat in several local bodies in the district.