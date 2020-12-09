Fronts confident of victory in Wayanad

UDF counts on anti-incumbency; LDF pins hopes on track record

When the campaign for the civic body elections concluded peacefully in the district on Tuesday, both the fronts are confident in winning more seats in the upcoming polls. While the UDF hopes that the anti-incumbency factor may turn the tide in its favour, the LDF is confident of winning ore seats.

The UDF had 16 seats of the 27 in the district panchayat in the 2015 elections and its hopes that it could retain the seats in the coming election. All anti-incumbency factors against the LDF government would reflect in the coming local body polls, N. D. Appachan, convenor, United Democratic Front district committee, said.

The major promise of the LDF in the last election was setting up a medical college in the government sector but, it failed to realise it so far owing to the alleged negligence of the government, Mr. Appachan said.

Moreover, the farming community in the district was in a spot owing to the sharp decline in the price of produce, including coffee, pepper, ginger, and plantain and low production owing to various diseases. But the government was yet to make any positive effort to support the community, he said.

Other promises such as alternative roads to Wayanad and efforts to lift the ban on night traffic on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 212 were also yet to be materialised, he said. Though the former UDF government had made all efforts to materialise the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway, the LDF government sabotaged it, he said.

It had also failed to execute effective steps to mitigate increasing man-animal conflict or provide land to landless tribal families, he said. All the anti-incumbency factors would help the UDF to turn votes in the election, he said.

Though the three municipalities including Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery, and Mananthavady were ruled by the LDF, they would also be regained by the UDF in the upcoming election, he said.

‘Development agenda’

However K.V. Mohanan, chairman, Left Democratic Front district committee, said that the front had approached voters highlighting the development projects being implemented in the State, especially in the hill district of Wayanad, by the LDF government . “We won in 15 of the 23 grama panchayats and three municipalities in the district last time and we were able to complete the tenure without a stain of corruption,” Mr. Mohanan said.

Moreover, at the time of two floods and during the pandemic, the government and the civic bodies could do their best for the public, especially the marginalised sections of the people. Hence, the LDF was confident of a historic win in the polls in the district, he said.

The recent entry of the LJD and Kerala Congress (M) into the front would help to materialise this hope, Mr. Mohanan said.

Poised for win: BJP

The BJP won in 13 grama panchayat wards and one municipal division in the 2015 civic body polls and this time 512 candidates are in the fray. “We have the upper hand in 114 seats and hope that we can easily win in all the seats,” Prasanth Malavayal, district general secretary of the BJP, said.