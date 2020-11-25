Fronts confident of victory in Thrissur

Novel campaign: Shani Sukhildas, LDF candidate in the Nambi Kadavu division of the Thalikulam block panchayat, campaigning wearing a face mask printed with her photo and symbol. K.K. Najeeb

Thrissur

25 November 2020 23:26 IST

While LDF banks on its policies, UDF says the claims are gimmicks, BJP says people want change

With the final lists of candidates ready, all the three fronts are giving it all to win power in the local bodies in the district.

Leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) who took part in a debate organised by the Thrissur Press Club here on Tuesday expressed confidence in winning the district in the coming local body elections.

While the LDF is campaigning for continuation of power, the UDF is trying to wrest the governance back. The NDA is eyeing on improving its position in various local body institutions in the district.

The LDF is confident of victory, said CPI(M) district president M.M. Varghese. In the 2015 local body elections, the LDF won 66 of the 86 grama panchayats, 13 of the 16 block panchayats, 20 of the 29 district panchayat divisions, six municipalities and the city Corporation. “We expect a better performance this time,” said Mr. Varghese.

“The people-friendly policies implemented by the State government are improving our confidence. People can assess the development works presented by the local body institutions in the past five years. The government has positively intervened in all sectors of people’s lives. We are seeking a vote for continuation of the development works,” he said.

A relative of Sindhu Anto Chakkola, UDF candidate in 35th division (Pallikkulam) of the Thrissur Corporation, drawing her picture on a wall. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

“The BJP and the Congress are trying to scuttle the LIFE Mission project. They thwarted the dreams of 140 homeless families in Wadakkanchery. The Thrissur city Corporation witnessed many development projects in these years. The district panchayat implemented development projects to the tune of ₹540 crore. The Divanji Corner overbridge, sports complex at Lalur and solar plant are some of the achievements of the LDF.”

Marred with corruption

Expressing confidence of victory, District Congress Committee president M.P. Vincent said all claims of the LDF were just political gimmicks.

The LDF rule in the Thrissur Corporation was marred with corruption. Land mafia and project mafia were ruling the civic body. The Divanji Corner overbridge and Pattalam Road development projects, which were claimed as LDF’s achievements, were started by the UDF, he said. “We have chosen the best candidates and are confident of victory,” he added.

BJP district chief K.K. Aneesh Kumar said the BJP would win power in minimum 30 local bodies in the district this time. “People are fed up with both the LDF and the UDF. They want a change. The political climate of the State is favourable to the BJP. We had six councillors in the Corporation last time. We fielded BJP State spokesperson B. Gopalakrishnan as our Mayor candidate as we are confident of capturing power in the Corporation this time. The BJP had a clear majority in many divisions in the Corporation limit in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.