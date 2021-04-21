Front-line workers told to be alert

943 persons test positive in Kollam

The Health Department has instructed all front-line workers engaged in COVID-19 containment to stay alert and take all precautions as per protocol.

After a health worker on duty at the vaccination camp at Lal Bahdur Sasthri stadium tested positive, all persons who were vaccinated at the centre on April 20 and other staff members have been asked to go on strict home quarantine.

The department would conduct a special camp at T.M. Varghese Hall on April 25 to collect their samples, said the District Medical Officer. Till December last year, 556 health workers from the district had contracted the virus and this year 739 persons have tested positive.

The department has also issued new guidelines for containment zones and places where test positivity rate is above 20%. In containment zones, one person from every house will be tested along with those on the primary contact list. Ward-level sample collection will be conducted in all places that reported test positivity rate above 20%. On Wednesday, samples were collected from police and railway officials and a number of areas, including Pooyapalli, Kulasekharapuram, Elamadu, Yeroor, East Kallada, Eravipuram and Adichanallur. The department will continue the mega test drive and inspections in the coming days too.

New cases

The district reported another spike in fresh COVID-19 cases with 943 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. While 933 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include one NRI, six persons from other States and three health workers. Kollam district currently has 16,165 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 10,29,138.