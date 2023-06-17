Front entry could prove to be tricky for LJD after merger

June 17, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The recent decision of the Kerala unit of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) to merge itself with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could turn out to be tricky for the party vis-a-vis its position within the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The LJD is right now a constituent of the LDF and wishes to remain so. The party has only one MLA, K.P. Mohanan, who represents Koothuparamba in Kannur district. The State unit of the RJD, however, is seeking a space within the United Democratic Front (UDF). The National Janata Dal, an offshoot of the Janata Parivar and a member of the UDF, had earlier merged with the RJD in Kerala. According to sources, only a formal announcement is left for the party’s entry to the UDF. The national leadership of the RJD, meanwhile, does not mind being part of either the UDF or the LDF.

The LJD State unit sought to merge with the RJD after suspending its ongoing talks with the Janata Dal (Secular), blaming that party’s ambivalent stand with regard to the BJP.

John John, RJD State president, told The Hindu on Saturday that the State committee had not been formally informed about the merger decision as yet. There had been no talks with the State unit either. He alleged that M.V. Shreyams Kumar, LJD State president, unilaterally took a decision on the merger after influencing RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, when he came to Kozhikode to attend a memorial meet for M.P. Veerendra Kumar, the late LJD State president.

“We, however, welcome his entry. We shall hold discussions on Mr. Shreyams Kumar’s future post and other issues. But, the party should be with the UDF,” Mr. John said.

Meanwhile, Manayath Chandran, senior LJD leader, claimed there was no confusion about the party’s position as it was already in the LDF. “After the merger, the RJD will become part of us, and we will remain where we are. The RJD’s national leadership has already taken a stand favourable to us. There is no reason to have a discussion on entering an alliance now,” he added.

Mr. John, however, pointed out that a large majority of the RJD members in Kerala were earlier part of the National Janata Dal, a UDF ally. They would not be keen on joining the LDF, he said. Asked about the national leadership’s stand on the issue, Mr. John said, “Party president Lalu Yadav and working president Mr. Tejashwi Yadav have left it to the State committee. No order will be imposed from New Delhi.”