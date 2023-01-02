From the woods, taking to the skies

January 02, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For the tribal children of the Villumala in the Thenmala forest division of Kollam, Kerala, the New Year got off to some novelty.

The 40-odd school students of the tribal hamlet located at the foothill of the Western Ghats marked the occasion by foraying into the basic concepts of space science, astronomy and rocketry.

The Kerala Forest Department collaborated with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Thiruvananthapuram to conduct a camp that focused on the basics of rocket design and launch. The three-day programme that concluded on Monday was the first in a series planned by the department’s Eco-Development and Tribal Welfare wing to enhance scientific temper among forest-dependent communities in the State.

Titled Arivanka Karumam (which stands for Knowledge Village in the dialect spoken by the native Kanikkar tribe), the science camp witnessed students interacting freely with the scientists of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) led by its director S. Unnikrishnan Nair who visited Villumala.

An excited lot

The participants capped their training by designing a water rocket with the guidance of experts from the VSSC and the IIST. The residents of the tribal colony also did some stargazing using a telescope that was erected at Villumala north. The children turned an excited lot after they received an invite to witness a sounding rocket launch from the VSSC in Thumba.

Thenmala Divisional Forest Officer Anil Antony formally inaugurated the event in the presence of IIST Registrar Y.V.N. Krishna Murthy, Villumala tribal chieftain Thankapan Kani and Villumala vana samrakshna samithi (forest protection committee) president Sasidharan Kani.

According to official sources, the Forest department hoped to conduct similar programmes in the nearly 350 tribal settlements with the technical support of reputed organisations to sensitise the younger generations to modern scientific avenues, including rocketry and drone technology.

