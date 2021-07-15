From media gallery to members’ gallery

John Brittas emerges key interlocutor between State and Centre

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi a couple of days ago was marked by camaraderie and mutual understanding of the development priorities of Kerala, quite unlike the political slugfest between the two leaders during the stormy campaign for the recent Assembly elections.

During their 25-minute meeting Mr. Modi was "very cosy" and was impressed with the State government's great push for executing the impending projects in Kerala, recalled John Brittas, newly elected Rajya Sabha member, who was present at the meeting.

“They also discussed other core issues, including the COVID-19 situation in the country and across the world,” Mr. Brittas told The Hindu on Thursday.

Perhaps, the entry of Mr. Brittas to the Upper House, many perceive, is that he has emerged as the key interlocutor between the Centre and State government. He was conspicuous by his presence in all the meetings with Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri and Nitin Gadkari.

Mr. Brittas, possibly would have the rare honour of a person from Kerala occupying the Rajya Sabha members gallery from the media gallery of Parliament. His background as a journalist in the national capital and Delhi connections will stand him in good stead for the future, sources said.

However, Mr. Brittas has taken care not to be intrusive. “Our meetings in Delhi were fruitful and productive. The Chief Minister also had a meeting with P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. We got in-principle approvals for many projects. If these take off, a lot of changes can happen in the State,” he said.

When the CPI(M) nominated Mr. Brittas, who had dabbled both in the print and television media, in April ahead of the results of the Assembly polls, the Chief Minister had full confidence that his media advisor from 2016 would be best to represent the interests of Kerala in Delhi as the State battles an economic downturn, the sources said.