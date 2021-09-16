From Kinassery to Nepal on foot

Noushad Kinassrey wants to spread the message of communal amity

An expatriate from Kinassery near here is a long journey on foot with the message of communal amity.

Noushad Kinassery began his pan-India journey on September 10 and was given a reception at Kondotty in Malappuram district on Thursday. He was received at Kondotty by the Noushad Association.

Mr. Noushad has set his goal to cover 7,000 km on foot. He will be crossing Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Mumbai and Dehradun before setting foot in Nepal.

An expatriate who returned from Abu Dhabi, Mr. Noushad was anguished by the developments across the world, particularly in India. He said religion was to unite peoples, and not to divide them.

Walking 50 km a day, Mr. Noushad is planning to reach Nepal by the end of February next year. Although he carries tenting equipment and other basic facilities, he has not used any of them so far. He said in Kerala, he would not have to sleep in a tent.

He was given shelter and food by altruists at different places. The Noushad Association offered him jerseys and a small fund during their reception at Kondotty.

“We are proud that one of our members has ventured out on a noble mission. We will be monitoring his journey, and will offer all help possible to ease his trip on foot,” said Noushad Mambra, district general secretary of the Noushad Association.

The Association currently has about 600 members carrying the name Noushad. Almost all of them chip in ₹100 a month, and they conduct charity and other humanitarian activities regularly.

“We are planning a kidney checking camp at Ponnani on October 8,” said Mr. Noushad.

Other office-bearers Noushad Vattalur and Noushad Bismi were also present at the reception held at Kondotty.