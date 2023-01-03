From Karnabharam to farmers’ protest, theatre finds a voice in Sanskrit

January 03, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The stage is ablaze in shades of crimson and orange. After the customary prologue enters the hero of Karnabharam, the son of Lord Surya who was raised as a Suta. What follows is a brilliant rendering of the poignant episode from the Mahabharata.

Language is a hitch, still you are hooked. The Sanskrit drama competition at Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School here saw most teams opting for the classic plays penned by maestros such as Bhasa and Shudraka.

“Only students fluent in Sanskrit are on the team and it’s my favourite subject. Our team has been rehearsing for nearly six months and we are really excited to stage Mrichchakatikam,” says B. Shivananda from APPM VHSS, Kollam.

While many contestants were in the garb of princes, sages and vidushakas, the team from Durga HSS, Kanhangad, stood out for their contemporary theme. Students dressed as North Indians presented the farmers’ protest and according to them it was an attempt to mark their dissent against fascism and casteism.

Preman Muchukunnu, director of the play, says they wanted a break from plays such as Abhisheka Natakam and Svapnavasavadattam. “There is no point in repeating the same old costume dramas and I feel language is no hindrance when it comes to a visual art from like drama. We have been experimenting for some years now and this year we wanted to pick a relevant theme,” he adds.

Meanwhile, there are sticklers for tradition who feel there should not be any departure from the original template of Sanskrit theatre. M.K. Suresh Babu, a drama instructor from Koyilandi, says new themes fail when it comes to communication.

“Every one knows the story of Karna, Shakuntala or Rama, but the audience will lose the link when you present something that is not known,” he says.

Koduman Gopalakrishnan, a drama teacher from Pathanamthitta with more than two decades of experience in the field, thinks it is okay to experiment without hurting theatrical traditions.

“They should follow the standards set by Bhasa, Kalidasa and Sakthibhadra, but there is no harm if you choose Kumaran Asan’s Karuna or Shakespeare’s Othello,” he adds.