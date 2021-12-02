From children’s home to Kerala Blasters

Thrissur

02 December 2021 20:15 IST

Home resident Appu selected to reserve team

Crossing the four walls of the Thrissur Children’s home, Appu’s long pass has reached the net of Kerala Blasters.

Fighting the odds of a difficult childhood, Appu, a resident of the Children’s Home, Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur, has joined the Kerala Blasters team.

Advertising

Advertising

Appu, who reached the children’s home at the age of 10, has been selected to the reserve team of the Blasters. He reached the Ramavarmapuram home from Sisubhavan, Alappuzha.

Thrissur Collector Haritha V. Kumar congratulated Appu, a Plus One student of Government Higher Secondary School, Villadam.

He has become the pride of the home functioning under the Women and Child Development Department. She presented a trophy and a football to him.

Appu’s football career started as part of FC Kerala. Later, he joined the high school team of St. Aloysius School.

A football final selection camp held at G.V. Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram, became the turning point in his life.

Ivan Vukomanovic, the trainer of Blasters, watched Appu’s performance and realised his potential. It opened the door for him to the Blasters team.

Appu has trained under Kiran G. Krishna, who was the reserve goalkeeper for Santosh Trophy.