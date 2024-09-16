From childhood restrictions to international glory, a septuagenarian’s remarkable athletic journey

Vasanthi K., a 75-year-old woman from Varanad, near Cherthala, in Alappuzha, has experienced a journey to success that was far from smooth. As a child, she faced stiff opposition from her family, who, adhering to societal norms of the time, did not allow her to participate in sports. However, in her later years, Vasanthi made up for lost time by competing in State, National and international masters athletic championships, winning several medals along the way.

Last week, the septuagenarian was selected for this year’s Vayosevana award, instituted by the Social Justice department for excellence in sports. “The recognition is truly the icing on the cake,” she says.

Vasanthi took up athletics seriously after joining McDowell’s distillery unit at Varanad in 1982.

“During my childhood, I was passionate about sports, but my parents did not allow me to train or participate in events, as most families did not permit girls to take part in sports at the time. That said, I participated in a few competitions during my school days without informing my parents. However, my sports career took off after joining McDowell’s,” says Ms. Vasanthi.

Initially, she competed in the company-organised sports meets, before advancing to national and international masters athletics events. After taking voluntary retirement in 2003, she began participating in more sports meets.

In 2016, Vasanthi won silver medals in the 5 km race walk and 2,000 m steeplechase at an international masters event in Singapore. She followed this success with bronze medals in the same events at a meet in China the next year. Returning to the international stage in 2023 in Dubai, she secured gold in the 3 km walk and bronze medals in the 200 m and 400 m sprint events.

In the International Masters Athletics Championship held in Ayodhya in June this year, the septuagenarian won gold medals in the 5 km walk and long jump, demonstrating her enduring athletic prowess. “I have been participating in masters championships for more than three decades. I walk at least 3-4 km every morning. I am looking forward to upcoming events,” says Ms. Vasanthi, noting that she plans to focus more on race walking in the future.

Praveen G. Panicker, the local ward member, describes her as a “role model for the entire region, especially the youngsters.” ..