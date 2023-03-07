HamberMenu
FRINJEX-23 kicks off at Pangode Military Station

March 07, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
French and Indian troops attending a yoga session during the Frienjex-23 joint military exercise in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

FRINJEX-23, the maiden joint exercise by the French and Indian armies, began at the Military Station, Pangode, here on Tuesday.

The French contingent, comprising six officers and 111 troops, is led by Major Kalfon, Commander of Embedded Technical Group. The Indian contingent for the two-day event is led by Major Athul Kokar.

On Tuesday morning, the contingents kicked off the exercise by attending a yoga session. Night-time training and a technology and weapons display are part of FRINJEX-23.

This is the first time that the French and Indian armies are engaging in this format, according to a statement.

The joint exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at a tactical level. The participants are the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army troops and the French 6th Light Armoured Brigade. The exercise has the theme ‘Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in a contested environment.’

