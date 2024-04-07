Friendly football match to spread the word on elections; at Munnar on April 12

April 07, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

As part of the SVEEP campaign, a friendly football match, “Tusker Shield”, is to be held at Munnar Kannan Devan Hills Plantations ground at Munnar in Idukki at 4 p.m. on April 12. The Idukki district Police team and the Kannan Devan Hills Plantation team will vie for the title, said Idukki District Collector Sheeba George.

Former international footballer I.M. Vijayan will be the chief guest at the event. According to officials, the campaign, jointly organised by the district administration in association with the district election wing and SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation), is a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India to promote voter education and participation in elections.

The match will present the theme ‘from football grounds to polling booths’, officials said. According to officials, the friendly football match aims to galvanise voters into the general election frenzy. The district administration also plans to conduct such football matches ahead of future elections.