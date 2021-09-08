Friend of Nellikuzhi murder accused held

SIT takes Adithyan to Bihar as part of investigation

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the fatal gunning down of a dental surgeon at Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam has arrested Adithyan, friend of the prime accused Rakhil.

Twenty-four-year-old Manasa, a fourth-year student pursuing dentistry, was killed on July 30 after Rakhil, a resident of Kannur shot her using a country-made 7.62 mm pistol. The assailant later shot himself dead. Two Bihar natives had been arrested by the investigating team for supplying the firearm to Rakhil.

Adithyan, a close friend and business partner of the key accused, was held for travelling with Rakhil to buy the pistol illegally from Bihar. The SIT has taken him to Bihar as part of the follow-up investigation. The police are also probing whether the Bihar natives had helped anyone else in Kerala to procure firearms. Both Rakhil and Adithyan had travelled to Bihar allegedly under the guise of arranging workers from the State.

The investigating team had recovered a video in which one of the accused from Bihar was seen holding a pistol, which looked similar to the one used for the crime. He was also seen firing the pistol in the air to test its effectiveness. The police have not yet confirmed whether Adithyan had prior knowledge about Rakhil’s intent to commit the murder. He had earlier informed the team that Rakhil had never told him about any such motive.