Fresh relaxations for domestic helps mooted

The K.M. Abraham-led expert committee on strategies for lifting the lockdown restrictions has mooted new relaxations in the existing guidelines by permitting cleaning and utility services for flats, apartments, and residences in urban areas, including movement of domestic workers.

It has allowed domestic helpers and helpers for personalised assistance to the elderly and the disabled. Production units for essential commodities, including non-factory production units, and local artisan units, including tailors, all of whom are largely women, should also be allowed.

The task force pitches for allowing certain activities in which women dominate in its suggestions for the second phase of easing the restrictions.

These include activities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with observance of protocols such as use of cloth masks and sanitisers.

All micro, small, and medium enterprises will also reopen during this phase with adherence to protocols. Though women’s enterprises are not specifically mentioned, the micro-enterprise sector has predominantly women.

Special loan facility

The measures for livelihood revival proposed by the committee include special loan facility for Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) card holders. Of the 2.1 crore Jan Dhan card holders in the State, 33.54 lakh are women, as per the statistics of the Ministry of Financial Services. An overdraft facility of up to ₹15,000 is proposed to be extended to all PMJDY bank account holders.