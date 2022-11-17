Fresh estimate submitted for maintenance of risky Ayyappancoil suspension bridge

November 17, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

Following concerns among residents of Ayyappancoil village in Idukki over the safety of the suspension bridge here, officials have again submitted a fresh estimate to the district administration for its maintenance.

According to sources, as per the request from the officials, the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering (KEL) officials carried out a fresh inspection recently on the condition of the suspension bridge. KEL project engineer V. Rajan and designing engineer B. Sreekumar led the inspection team.

Ayyappancoil panchayat vice president V. Jomon said the team submitted an estimate worth ₹22.5 lakh to the district administration. “The new estimate includes the expenditure needed to fix lights on the bridge. A few trees pose a threat to the structure, and hence the panchayat committee will submit a request to the Forest department for permission to fell the trees,” said Mr. Jomon.

“The inspection team said periodical maintenance is a must for the suspension bridge,” said Mr. Jomon.

Ayyappancoil panchayat president Jaimol Johnson said the panchayat hopes that the district administration would take immediate steps for the structure’s maintenance.

The Hindu had reported about the condition of the suspension bridge on November 2. The 200-m long and 1.3-m wide suspension bridge, which connects Ayyappancoil and Kanchiyar panchayats, was constructed in 2012-13 FY. Built by KEL, the bridge is a major tourist attraction in the region.