ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh ED notice to Isaac

February 07, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has once again issued a fresh summons to former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in the Masala bond case.

The ED has asked Dr. Isaac to be present at its Kochi office on the day.

Incidentally, the writ petition filed by Dr. Isaac challenging the ED notice will come up before the Kerala High Court on February 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Isaac had not turned up for the two summons the ED had issued to him in the case after it had recalled the notices issued earlier. The ED had recalled the notice after Dr. Isaac took up the issue with the High Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US