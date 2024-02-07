GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fresh ED notice to Isaac

February 07, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has once again issued a fresh summons to former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in the Masala bond case.

The ED has asked Dr. Isaac to be present at its Kochi office on the day.

Incidentally, the writ petition filed by Dr. Isaac challenging the ED notice will come up before the Kerala High Court on February 13.

Dr. Isaac had not turned up for the two summons the ED had issued to him in the case after it had recalled the notices issued earlier. The ED had recalled the notice after Dr. Isaac took up the issue with the High Court.

