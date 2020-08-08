Fresh cases soar, but recoveries keep pace

Thiruvananthapuram

08 August 2020 21:07 IST

1,420 new cases, 1,715 patients test negative

The State on Friday reported the highest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases as well as the highest number of recoveries when 1,420 persons tested positive and 1,715 patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

The cumulative case burden has now reached 33,120. However, the number of patients undergoing treatment in hospitals is 12,109. A total of 20,866 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Four deaths in Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode and Ernakulam have been included in the official death toll, taking the total to 106.

Of the new 1,420 new cases, 1,252 are locally acquired infections and this includes 30 health-care workers. No epidemiological link could be established in 92 of the new cases.

Disease transmission continues to be intense in the capital district of Thiruvananthapuram even after a month-long containment activities and area-wise lockdowns. The district’s new caseload went up to 485 on Saturday.

However, the district reported 777 recoveries also on the same day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the figures showed that the capital district would require much more and prolonged interventions aimed at disease containment.

Cases reported in other districts are Kozhikode (173), Alappuzha (169), Malappuram (114), Ernakulam (101), Kasaragod (73), Thrissur (64), Kannur (57), Kollam (41), Idukki (41), Palakkad (39), Pathanamthitta (38), Kottayam (15) and Wayanad (10).

The State has put over 1.48 lakh people on quarantine, of whom 11,934 people are isolated in hospitals.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours went up to 27,714.

The number of hotspots in the State at present is 498.