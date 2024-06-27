Frequent travel bans on Gap Road disrupt tourists’ plans

The Gap Road stretch of the Munnar-Bodimettu road on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway is a well-known route in Idukki, connecting Thekkady and Bodimettu to Munnar. However, this stretch faces a significant landslip threat during the rainy season, leading the district administration to suspend night travel and restrict daytime travel due to safety concerns.

Tourism stakeholders say that the Gap Road, including the Munnar-Poopara road, has become a major tourist attraction. However, the recurring restrictions disrupt the plans of tourists and travellers.

Last week, after a minor landslip, the district administration imposed a travel ban from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., while daytime travel is allowed without stopping at any point along the stretch. The police have been directed to enforce these orders. This precaution is not new; every rainy season, the Gap Road faces landslip threats, prompting the administration to enforce travel bans.

Studying rain pattern

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan said that the district administration wanted to bring in place a system for travel restrictions on the Gap Road stretch. “The arrangement will be implemented after studying the rain pattern. The night travel ban and daytime restriction will continue on the rainy days,” said Mr. Jayakrishnan.

Since 2019, the Gap Road stretch has experienced over 20 landslips. Road traffic was suspended for nearly six months following a major landslip on June 17, 2020. Another major landslip on August 6, 2020, destroyed vast areas of cardamom cultivation and damaged a 200-metre stretch of the road.

Trigger for landslips

A report by former Devikulam Subcollector S. Premkrishnan to the Idukki Collector stated that unscientific road-widening works triggered these landslips. Blasting rocks simultaneously at various spots destabilised sensitive rock layers, leading to landslips.

NHAI assistant executive engineer Rex Felix clarified that travel restrictions on any route in the district are imposed based on the recommendations of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). “The NHAI or any other department has no role in such decisions,” he said.