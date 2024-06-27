GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Frequent travel bans on Gap Road disrupt tourists’ plans

Due to landslip threat, night and daytime travel ban is imposed on Gap Road at the hint of rain. The Idukki district administration is trying to put in place a system for these restrictions

Published - June 27, 2024 08:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The Gap road stretch of Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar that is facing landslip threat.

The Gap road stretch of Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar that is facing landslip threat. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Gap Road stretch of the Munnar-Bodimettu road on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway is a well-known route in Idukki, connecting Thekkady and Bodimettu to Munnar. However, this stretch faces a significant landslip threat during the rainy season, leading the district administration to suspend night travel and restrict daytime travel due to safety concerns.

Tourism stakeholders say that the Gap Road, including the Munnar-Poopara road, has become a major tourist attraction. However, the recurring restrictions disrupt the plans of tourists and travellers.

Last week, after a minor landslip, the district administration imposed a travel ban from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., while daytime travel is allowed without stopping at any point along the stretch. The police have been directed to enforce these orders. This precaution is not new; every rainy season, the Gap Road faces landslip threats, prompting the administration to enforce travel bans.

Studying rain pattern

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan said that the district administration wanted to bring in place a system for travel restrictions on the Gap Road stretch. “The arrangement will be implemented after studying the rain pattern. The night travel ban and daytime restriction will continue on the rainy days,” said Mr. Jayakrishnan. 

Since 2019, the Gap Road stretch has experienced over 20 landslips. Road traffic was suspended for nearly six months following a major landslip on June 17, 2020. Another major landslip on August 6, 2020, destroyed vast areas of cardamom cultivation and damaged a 200-metre stretch of the road.

Trigger for landslips

A report by former Devikulam Subcollector S. Premkrishnan to the Idukki Collector stated that unscientific road-widening works triggered these landslips. Blasting rocks simultaneously at various spots destabilised sensitive rock layers, leading to landslips.

NHAI assistant executive engineer Rex Felix clarified that travel restrictions on any route in the district are imposed based on the recommendations of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). “The NHAI or any other department has no role in such decisions,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.