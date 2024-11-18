Frenzied finale to poll campaign in Palakkad

Like a grand symphony reaching its climax, a month-long electioneering for the Palakkad Assembly byelection drew to a frenzied finale here on Monday evening.

About 1.94 lakh voters are to reach the polling stations on Wednesday morning as Palakkad goes to polls to replace Shafi Parambil as its member in the Assembly. Mr. Parambil’s election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara has brought about the byelection in Palakkad.

The three fronts — the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP — displayed an aggressive verve to produce a perfect recipe for a thrilling finale to a campaign that saw a series of political twists and turns.

As a last-ditch effort to sway the voters, the three fronts started their final road show around 2 p.m. from different locations in Palakkad town. UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil began his road show from Olavakode. The UDF candidate carried a trolley bag with him, trolling his opponents for their deflated allegations of carrying black money in a trolley bag.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, V.K. Sreekandan, MP, Shafi Parambil, MP, Muslim Youth League State president Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal, defected BJP spokesperson Sandeep Varier, and film actor Ramesh Pisharody joined the UDF show.

LDF candidate P. Sarin began his final road show from the CPI(M) office. CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu, CPI district secretary K.P. Suresh Raj flanked Dr. Sarin in an open jeep. Other CPI(M) leaders like A.K. Balan and Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh joined the show later. Dr. Sarin mounted a platform attached to a crane boom and addressed the ecstatic crowds from above.

BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar began his road show from Melamuri junction. BJP State president K. Surendran, vice-president Sobha Surendran, NDA convener Thushar Vellappally accompanied Mr. Krishnakumar.

The fervent speeches and the crescendo of slogans turned Palakkad’s stadium premises into the hub of campaign finale as the three road shows converged there. The sonic boom from the three fronts provided a cacophony of conviction for people who watched the spectacle.

From day one to the very end of the campaign, electioneering in Palakkad witnessed allegations, controversies, and political defections. All eyes were on Palakkad as it witnessed allegations of black money and bogus voter enlistment.

Top leaders of the Congress, the CPI(M) and the BJP not only camped in Palakkad but also were instrumental in chalking out strategies for their respective fronts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chose to campaign in Palakkad in the last two days. However, former BJP State committee member Sandeep Varier’s defection to the Congress stole the show from the Chief Minister’s meetings.

The three fronts are exuding confidence. The UDF sees a victory margin of 10,000 and above. The LDF affirms that it will garner more than 50,000 votes. And the BJP says it will enhance its vote share to 60,000. The people will have to wait until November 23 for the results.