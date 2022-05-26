French scientist conferred with chair professorship by MGU

Prof. Ange Nzihou works in the field of energy and value-added materials

French scientist Ange Nzihou has been conferred with the ‘John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino Chair Professorship’ at the School of Energy Materials under the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.

At an online event here on Thursday, Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas conferred the chair on Prof. Nzihou. The ceremony was followed by a lecture on ‘Engineering Sustainable Carbon-based Materials for Energy Storage’ by the chair professor.

Prof. Nzihou, a scientist in the field of energy and value-added materials, with special emphasis on bio-resources and carbon-based materials, is a Distinguished Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering at IMT Mines Albi, France. Currently, he is working as a Fulbright visiting professor at Princeton University, U.S.

An official statement said Prof. Nzihou is a recipient of various international and national scientific recognitions and awards such as the insignia of Knight of National Order of Merit (Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Mérite) on behalf of the President of France in 2017.