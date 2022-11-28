French Minister of Armed Forces visits INS Vikrant

November 28, 2022 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - KOCHI

A French high-level delegation led by Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Armed Forces, visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant here on Sunday. The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, on board INS Vikrant. The French Minister acknowledged India’s indigenous potential and self-reliance capability. The discussions ranged from enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest to maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

