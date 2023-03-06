ADVERTISEMENT

French military contingent given warm reception

March 06, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

They will participate in a joint military exercise with the Indian Army on March 7 and 8

T Nandakumar
T. Nandakumar

The French military contingent which arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for a joint military exercise with the Indian Army is given a reception at the Pangode military station on Monday.

A French contingent consisting of six officers and 111 troops arrived here on Monday to participate in the maiden joint military exercise FRINJEX-23 at the Pangode Military Station on March 7 and 8. They were accorded a rousing welcome by Indian Army personnel.

It is for the first time that the French Army and the Indian Army are engaging in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group. The exercise is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at the tactical level.

French troops interacting with Indian Army personnel at the Pangode military station on Monday.

The exercise will see the largest-ever contingent being fielded by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army unit and the French 6th Light Armoured brigade. The theme of the exercise is “Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations in a Contested Environment”.

A Defence pressnote issued here said the joint exercise would help consolidate the Indo-France strategic partnership at the tactical level and will build a strong foundation for both the nations to collaborate for peace and harmony.

