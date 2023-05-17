ADVERTISEMENT

French aerospace major Safran opens unit in Kerala

May 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Company aims at turning Kerala unit as a test centre for its aerospace and defence products in the Asia-pacific region

The Hindu Bureau

Safran, a French multinational company which works in the aerospace and defence sectors, has opened its unit in Kerala.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve opened the company’s first unit in the State near Technopark here on Wednesday.

The company, which has 270 units and over one lakh employees spread across 27 countries, is aiming at turning the Kerala unit as a test centre for its aerospace and defence products in the Asia-pacific region. Safran manufactures aircraft and rocket engines; robotic equipment and parts for space launch vehicles; satellites; and modern drones. Mr. Rajeeve said that the company authorities expressed their interest in starting a manufacturing and assembling unit for space products.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Safran has been a long-time collaborator in the Indian defence sector, as a manufacturer of crucial parts for fighter jets, rockets and missiles as well as in satellite communication and satellite tracking. Mr. Rajeeve said that the company’s foray into Kerala would give a fillip to the State’s efforts to turn itself into the aerospace and space hub of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US