French aerospace major Safran opens unit in Kerala

May 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Safran, a French multinational company which works in the aerospace and defence sectors, has opened its unit in Kerala.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve opened the company’s first unit in the State near Technopark here on Wednesday.

The company, which has 270 units and over one lakh employees spread across 27 countries, is aiming at turning the Kerala unit as a test centre for its aerospace and defence products in the Asia-pacific region. Safran manufactures aircraft and rocket engines; robotic equipment and parts for space launch vehicles; satellites; and modern drones. Mr. Rajeeve said that the company authorities expressed their interest in starting a manufacturing and assembling unit for space products.

Safran has been a long-time collaborator in the Indian defence sector, as a manufacturer of crucial parts for fighter jets, rockets and missiles as well as in satellite communication and satellite tracking. Mr. Rajeeve said that the company’s foray into Kerala would give a fillip to the State’s efforts to turn itself into the aerospace and space hub of the country.