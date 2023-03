March 05, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The wagons of a freight train got separated while running near Chandera railway station in Kasaragod on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 7 a.m. when the eighth wagon from the engine got detached near the railway station. The engine carrying seven bogies continued running for another 2 km before stopping at Udinur. Later, the bogies were attached after one-and-a-half hours effort.