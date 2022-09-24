Freedom wall unveiled in Kozhikode as part of 75th anniversary of Independence

Total number of such walls across State reach 1,400

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 24, 2022 19:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A freedom wall, immortalising memories associated with the freedom struggle, was opened on the compound of Himayathul Islam Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on Saturday. Freedom fighter Thayat Balan unveiled the wall art, which was made by a group of National Service Scheme students as part of commemorating the 75 th anniversary of Indian Independence. In Kozhikode district, NSS volunteers had made 149 freedom walls. The total number of such walls across the State has reached 1,400, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app