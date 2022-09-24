Freedom wall unveiled in Kozhikode as part of 75th anniversary of Independence

Total number of such walls across State reach 1,400

A freedom wall, immortalising memories associated with the freedom struggle, was opened on the compound of Himayathul Islam Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on Saturday. Freedom fighter Thayat Balan unveiled the wall art, which was made by a group of National Service Scheme students as part of commemorating the 75 th anniversary of Indian Independence. In Kozhikode district, NSS volunteers had made 149 freedom walls. The total number of such walls across the State has reached 1,400, they said.