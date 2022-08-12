Freedom for 32 prisoners

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 12, 2022 23:57 IST

The State government has decided to grant premature release to 32 prisoners, after remitting their remaining period of sentence, as part of celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

The remission is subject to the conditions laid down in Rule 470 of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Rules, 2014. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier issued guidelines and timelines to grant special remission to certain categories of prisoners in three phases.

The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services had initially furnished a list of 59 prisoners, which was later brought down to 33 by a subcommittee comprising the Additional Law Secretary; the Joint Secretary, Home Department; and the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Headquarters).

