Freedom fighter honoured

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 13, 2022 23:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector Geromic George presenting a ‘ponnada’ to freedom fighter Thankayyan Nadar in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration felicitated freedom fighter Thankayyan Nadar in connection with the 75 th anniversary of the Indian Independence on Saturday.

A delegation led by District Collector Geromic George visited the 95-year-old veteran freedom fighter at his house in Manalikadavu and presented him a ‘ponnada’ as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. Mr. Nadar was also given a national flag to mark the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Mr. Nadar had taken part in numerous agitations during the freedom movement. He was presented a ‘Tamra Patra’ in recognition of his role in the freedom struggle on August 15, 1988. He has been receiving the State government’s Freedom Fighters Pension and the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana pension provided by the Central government to freedom fighters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional District Magistrate Anil Jose, Tahsildar Anil, and Tirupuram grama panchayat president J. Suresh were among those who accompanied the District Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app