August 13, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The exhibition being organised as part of the Freedom Fest drew considerable crowd on the first day. Various government departments showcased their technology-enabled projects being implemented currently.

Kerala Police Cyberdome, Kerala State IT mission, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), International Centre for Free and Open Source Software, Revenue department as well as various start-ups with innovative products have put up stalls at the venue.

