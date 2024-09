Cybersecurity service providers Wattlecorp Labs in association with Government Cyberpark will organise a training workshop in Kozhikode next week, to give professionals a deeper understanding of security flaws and enable them to create secure programmes. The event is also being supported by Calicut Forum for Information Technology and Group of Technology Companies. For registration and details, visit www.wattlecorp.com.

