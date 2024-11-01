Free vocational training

Kottiyam Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute has invited applications for its 10-day fast food making course. Those in the age group of 18 to 45 who are interested in starting business can apply. While training and food are free, preference will be given for BPL category, Kudumbashree and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) workers. Interested persons can submit the application with their contact details to The Director, Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute, KIP Campus, Kottiyam, Kollam 691571. For more details contact 0474-2537141.