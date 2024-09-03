ADVERTISEMENT

Free vocational training 

Published - September 03, 2024 07:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottiyam Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute has invited applications for its baking (six days), LED bulb making (6 days), and pappadam, pickle, masala powder making (10 days) programmes. Applicants in the 18 to 45 age group and with an interest in starting a business can apply. While training and food are free, preference will be given for BPL category, Kudumbashree and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers. Interested persons can submit the application with their contact details to The Director, Canara Bank Rural Self-employment Training Institute, KIP Campus, Kottiyam, Kollam 691571. For more details contact 0474-2537141. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US