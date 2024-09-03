GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free vocational training 

Published - September 03, 2024 07:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottiyam Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute has invited applications for its baking (six days), LED bulb making (6 days), and pappadam, pickle, masala powder making (10 days) programmes. Applicants in the 18 to 45 age group and with an interest in starting a business can apply. While training and food are free, preference will be given for BPL category, Kudumbashree and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers. Interested persons can submit the application with their contact details to The Director, Canara Bank Rural Self-employment Training Institute, KIP Campus, Kottiyam, Kollam 691571. For more details contact 0474-2537141. 

